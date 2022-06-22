NEW SKILLS ! Throw your magazine !

The first of the regular updates is here!

We've been pushing a few patches since the release of the big update on June 8th and today we're bringing you some new content!

Check out and try 3 new skills!

Try them with the full version of the game:

Flying magazine!

Turn your moment of weakness into an opportunity, during your reload, grab your magazine and throw it at your opponent.

The magazine defaults to 15 damage, but the bigger it is, the more damage it does.



Last grenade

Leave behind a little souvenir. The dropped grenade uses the upgrades you have.

Sharpened Grapple

Throwing a grappling hook through a player deals damage, equip this upgrade to deal 25 points of damage by running it through a player.

New available skill for the free version !



Enjoy a new upgrade even without paying for the game, increase the damage you do in the head!

New gifted skins!

If you own EverStopped, you will receive up to 3 new skins for free!



Armor is given to all EverStopped players!

Weapon skins are given to EverStopped AND UpGun owners!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1101180/EverStopped/

New skins !



Also enjoy the new droppable skins from the update by playing the game, trading and on the community marketplace.

Until the next update some of these skins will be available for purchase on the UpGun Steam page!

Other changes:

The kill feed icons are bigger to be more readable.

New texture for the laser sight.

Using "Charged spray" without having ammo reduces its cooldown to 1sec.

Damage inflicted by the voodoo clone is displayed around the player who shot it.

German translation coming soon!

2 new achievements!

1 new trophy!

Fixed bugs: