- CHAPTER #6 - THE COBRA'S ARK

Prince Cobra has extended his domain beyond Serpent Island and for months now has been invading the Turanian Hardlands. Queen Kali, engaged in a war against the other two kingdoms, for the crown of the Known World, does not have enough troops to fight him. She has asked you to cross the Sea of Storms, reach his palace, and put an end to his reign of terror, death, and slavery.

This major new update includes the first additional post-launch adventure: 'The Cobra's Ark'.

Each new adventure allows me to add new mechanics, new encounters, and new items that can appear in the other adventures that were already included, so these also get new improvements and new options.

As for the roadmap, I'll be adding a new playable character class to the game in a few weeks. You can also see the descriptions of the next three adventures to be developed in the game.

Once we reach seven playable quests, I will include a campaign mode for the game.

This new update includes another new set of improvements, changes and additions in addition to the built-in adventure.

Here is the full changelog of the early access 0.5.5 version.:

IMPROVEMENTS

Improved images of the male cleric character.

Improved the image of the Black Castle crypt ('The Labyrinth' story).

Improved the image of the Aslona road ('Song of Kings & Wars' story).

The images inside the Serpent Cult shrines have been improved ('The barbarian' and 'The Cobra's Ark' stories ).

The intro music no longer stops when the player selects a quest that is not yet available.

ADDED

A new story has been added to the game: 'The Cobra's Ark'.

Added description of a future new story.

Added New enemy type: Wizard.

Added a possible new final boss for the quest 'The Barbarian': The High Wizard of the Serpent (This never appears if your character is a wizard or a necromancer or if you set a trap).

Added the description of the LEVITATION spell in the inventory (which was strangely missing).

Added the possibility to find KRAKEN MEAT in the kitchens of Black Castle ('The Labyrinth' story).

New sound: Poisoned.

New sounds have been added when the player drinks from the well in the story 'Your first adventure'.

Added sound when you get the LUCK spell in the story 'Your first Adventure'.

Added item pickup sound when the player picks up items from the Serpent's tower armoury in the story 'The Barbarian'.

CHANGES

The Rogue reduces their dexterity by 1 point and increases their constitution by 1.

Changed the image of the male rogue character.

The chance of being evil the Barbarian that you can free in the story 'The Barbarian', is now 1/3.

Changed the image of Sonja, the thief of Turania.

I have changed the image of a citizen of the city from the story 'The Barbarian'.

After talking to the thief in the Sand Forest and getting him/her as an ally to steal from the Serpent Tower, the player can no longer attack him/her. ('The Barbarian' story).

The description of the inn in the story 'The Barbarian' has been changed.

The description of the barbarian village in the story 'The Barbarian' has been slightly modified.

BUGS

Fixed a bug that did not display the INVISIBILITY spell description when hovering over it with the mouse.

Fixed a bug that caused the WIZARD KNOWLEDGE spell found in the snake tower to not work properly ('The Barbarian Story').

Fixed a bug where when you bought a talisman of wisdom or charisma from the labyrinth wanderer, you always paid double the marked price ('The Labyrinth' story).

Fixed a bug that prevented you from getting a healing potion when you found it in the laboratory of Castle Black ('The Labyrinth' story).

Fixed a bug where the reflection of the female cleric enemy character did not appear in combat ('The Labyrinth' story).

Fixed a bug that could send you to the wrong page if you consult the inventory in the last room of the dark passage in the story 'Song of Kings & Wars'.

Fixed some typos and texts

Thank you for reading. - HEROES OF BOOK & PAPER -