v1.8.2 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.2 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.

Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-06-22 v1.8.2 B3846

Changes:

Changed: Quest missions are not deleted after leaving a planet anymore. (r 46728)

Added: Pirates crashed vessel (prepare for Questlines on Skillon)

Added: occasional FireRain weather effect added to Skillon

Changed: Slightly reduced amount of Corndog bushes in crashsite area on Skillon

Changed: Added more (dangerous) enemies to Skillon (removed Megalonopses)

Changed: Collection Point logic changed (removed Admin Core. Placed more loot)

DISCLAIMER: All changes made to Skillon will not apply in an ongoing savegame! New start on Skillon is required to see the changes!

Fixes:

00248: CV Passenger seat glitch

00255: 3PV camera glitch in tunnels with a low ceiling

00252: Some terrain deco can increase in size after being knocked down

Fixed: Video Manuals sometimes looping when watched already

Fixed: Removed PDA item from non-Akua start loadout

Fixed: Ripper dogs view range was set to 5m instead of 50

