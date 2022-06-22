 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 22 June 2022

v1.8.2 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8985595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.2 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-06-22 v1.8.2 B3846

Changes:

  • Changed: Quest missions are not deleted after leaving a planet anymore. (r 46728)
  • Added: Pirates crashed vessel (prepare for Questlines on Skillon)
  • Added: occasional FireRain weather effect added to Skillon
  • Changed: Slightly reduced amount of Corndog bushes in crashsite area on Skillon
  • Changed: Added more (dangerous) enemies to Skillon (removed Megalonopses)
  • Changed: Collection Point logic changed (removed Admin Core. Placed more loot)
  • DISCLAIMER: All changes made to Skillon will not apply in an ongoing savegame! New start on Skillon is required to see the changes!

Fixes:

  • 00248: CV Passenger seat glitch
  • 00255: 3PV camera glitch in tunnels with a low ceiling
  • 00252: Some terrain deco can increase in size after being knocked down
  • Fixed: Video Manuals sometimes looping when watched already
  • Fixed: Removed PDA item from non-Akua start loadout
  • Fixed: Ripper dogs view range was set to 5m instead of 50

Updated Default MP scenario:

Fixes:

  • Fixed 00257: Tutorial does not start
  • Fixed some missing Localization Keys

Changed files in this update

Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link