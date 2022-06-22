v1.8.2 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.2 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
2022-06-22 v1.8.2 B3846
Changes:
- Changed: Quest missions are not deleted after leaving a planet anymore. (r 46728)
- Added: Pirates crashed vessel (prepare for Questlines on Skillon)
- Added: occasional FireRain weather effect added to Skillon
- Changed: Slightly reduced amount of Corndog bushes in crashsite area on Skillon
- Changed: Added more (dangerous) enemies to Skillon (removed Megalonopses)
- Changed: Collection Point logic changed (removed Admin Core. Placed more loot)
- DISCLAIMER: All changes made to Skillon will not apply in an ongoing savegame! New start on Skillon is required to see the changes!
Fixes:
- 00248: CV Passenger seat glitch
- 00255: 3PV camera glitch in tunnels with a low ceiling
- 00252: Some terrain deco can increase in size after being knocked down
- Fixed: Video Manuals sometimes looping when watched already
- Fixed: Removed PDA item from non-Akua start loadout
- Fixed: Ripper dogs view range was set to 5m instead of 50
Updated Default MP scenario:
Fixes:
- Fixed 00257: Tutorial does not start
- Fixed some missing Localization Keys
