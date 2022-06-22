The Cycle: Frontier - Patch 1.2.0 & Start of Season 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8985486 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 11:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Prospectors,

It’s time to introduce you all to yet another patch, and an exciting one at that. That’s right, it’s time to kick off Season 1 of The Cycle: Frontier!

FORTUNA PASS

Our Fortuna Pass works like any other battle pass you may have seen in other games. It will run for a whole season, and you will be able to unlock items for free in the pass.

The pass will also have a paid version, for 950 Aurum you will unlock the paid part of the pass. This includes XP boosters for the pass, new Prospector skins, melee weapons, emotes, banners, charms, and more.

Additionally, you will be able to find things like Weapon Supply crates, resources, Aurum, and Salvage Tokens in the free track of the pass.

TWITCH DROPS

Twitch Drops are already making a comeback starting June 23rd!

There will be days when anyone in The Cycle: Frontier Category will be able to stream with drops enabled, but on certain days we will limit them to our Partnered Creators and Affiliates.

The start and end time for each drop period is 12 pm CEST / 6 am EDT.

June 23rd - June 25th - Open days! Everyone will be able to stream with Drops Enabled.

Open days! Everyone will be able to stream with Drops Enabled. June 25th - June 28th - Partners only. Drops will be exclusive to partners on a rotating pattern, that schedule will be revealed soon!

Partners only. Drops will be exclusive to partners on a rotating pattern, that schedule will be revealed soon! June 28th - June 29th - Affiliates only. We are making the drops exclusive to our affiliates. For 24 hours the smaller committed channels in our community will have access to the drops, this should be a wonderful opportunity to find some new up-and-coming creators to add to your Following list!

Affiliates only. We are making the drops exclusive to our affiliates. For 24 hours the smaller committed channels in our community will have access to the drops, this should be a wonderful opportunity to find some new up-and-coming creators to add to your Following list! June 29th - July 2nd - Partners only. We go back to the partner schedule with more of our favorite streamers from Closed Beta 1 and 2.

Partners only. We go back to the partner schedule with more of our favorite streamers from Closed Beta 1 and 2. July 2nd - July 4th - Open days again! For the final 48 hours, we go back to open drops, where anyone in The Cycle: Frontier category can stream with drops enabled.

More info here: https://thecycle.game/news-and-media/the-cycle-frontier-twitch-drops

With that out of the way, let us dive into the changes and fixes from Patch 1.2.0!

CHANGES

The creature spawn for the Dead Scientist mission was adjusted – there will be at least 5 creatures that are always spawning.

We adjusted some of the loot and enemy respawn timers.

We did another tuning pass for our matchmaking buckets.

You can now craft Altered Nickel. 5 common Nickel are required for that.

B9 Trenchgun, Rusty B9 Trenchgun, and Shattergun got adjustments to their spread. Hipfire Spread increased from 3.5 to 5.5. ADS Spread increased from 3 to 5.

Rusty AR-55 damage reduced from 13 to 12.

AR-55 damage reduced from 13 to 12

Manticore damage reduced from 13 to 12

Note from the design team: We really appreciate the feedback we’ve gotten so far and keep getting when it comes to balancing. Keep it coming! We see it as a dialogue with the community to get this right over time, and as the season progresses. With that in mind, when it comes to balancing late-game gear, we’re still watching data and feedback to see how things develop over time, as players get their hands on more late-game stuff. It’s still early, and the ecosystem is still changing rapidly. Expect regular updates during the season!

BUGFIXES

Fixes for the friends list import were applied.

Fixed some item duplications.

We fixed the problem that some players got stuck in their starter quests by adjusting the mission check.

The Paladin Blade will be shown correctly in your inventory and can be equipped.

The game does not launch in VR mode when you have a VR headset connected. Sorry, the future isn’t quite now.

You can transfer items from your loadout into a stash with a right-click when you have no backpack equipped.

We made Newton proud and restored gravity to the following items close to the Crashed Ship on Bright Sands: Co-Tec Multitool. Hydraulic Piston. Zero Systems CPU.

Bushes lost their rubber coating and do not block lightning anymore.

Marauder had missing footsteps on some occasions. Those are fixed. Back to stomping terror.

Gunfire SFX from your own weapon is now louder than your squad mate's fire.

Grenade SFX was fixed.

You cannot skip the B9 Trenchgun reloading animation anymore. Get those shells in. One. By. One.

2x Optic, 4x Optic, and 2x - 4x Variable Optic will not clip through the ASP Flechette any longer.

If you attach a Tactical Light to the ASP Flechette it will not float under the weapon.

The construct button gets greyed out properly now if you do not have enough materials.

We added the missing localization for “Confirm” in the Cosmetics tab.

We added the missing localization for the rarity in the Welcome Pack Shop.

Fixed a visual issue with the Laser Drill battery display.

Fixed flickering lights from a distant Laser Drill.

We fixed occurrences of players spawning on top of each other.

The Epic Medium Extended Magazine visuals were fixed for the AR-55.

If you cycled between the Pickaxe and your weapons you could lose control until you ledge climbed. This was fixed.

The objective description of “Satellite Master Part 2” was fixed.

Birds now make a proper noise when flying away. Best of course is to not scare them.

Following angry complaints from ground control, you will not fly away anymore if you stand on top of a meteor while mining it.

Fixed some of the reverb effects.

Uplink sounds are also affected by the Master Volume Slider now. Same for the Dead Drop audio. Laser Drill SFX also got fixed.

Fixed broken crouching while on Prospect Station. Your knees will thank us.

The SFX for the Oil Pumped is played properly.

You will not get stuck between the rails and tables in the small homes on Crescent Falls after the patch.

The color of the customize button in the vanity section is fixed. A vain change for sure.

MISC

Additional tweaks to our internal anti-cheat measures.

We will be able to kick players when we have maintenance to make sure that everyone uses the correct version. Sorry about the confusion last time!

KNOWN ISSUES

Vanity items cannot be claimed if the stash is full

Biker Queen's image shows black hair, though she has white hair

Do not forget – Fortuna favors the bold!