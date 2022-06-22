Japanese language update + Summer Sale Discount Notice

Japanese is now available!

Players can switch to Japanese by right-clicking on the game name in the library and selecting Properties - Language - Japanese

Attention!

Due to lack of experience, only the subtitles have been changed. Bugs may occur in the Japanese version that do not affect the game experience. Switching to the Japanese version requires a version update.

Special emphasis here

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the Japanese translation provided by the little angel Yuhan. Thank you!

Summer Sale Discount

This time we have a very long discount period.

From the Summer Sale until one week after the end of the Summer Sale.

The discount is 50 percent (50% off)

This is also the last major sale for "Last Days", so please support us if you like it.

Lastly, a few words

I know it's not perfect, but to me it's the best.

I am also grateful to those who have supported Last Days, without your support I don't know if I would continue to make new games.

I don't think there will be any more major updates or discounts in the future, but there are still two radio plays left for you to look forward to.

Please also continue to look forward to my future works. I can't guarantee that I will produce a masterpiece or a masterpiece in the future, but I can only guarantee that there will be enough progress each time.

Also

If you want to make all kinds of homages and second creations, please just make them.

I'm very supportive of homo sapiens w

Finally, thank you all.