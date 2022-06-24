 Skip to content

Rush Rally Origins update for 24 June 2022

June 24 Release Notes

  • Fixing up some issues with Vsync and monitors that operate at refresh rates above 60hz (Note: there are still issues with choppy framerates and a target fps on multiple monitor setups, where you're not running the game on the primary monitor!)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause you to change gear when backing out of the pause menu
  • Restart stage can now be triggered by holding down the reset car button/key in game for even quicker restarts!
  • Fixed a crash in the multiplayer lobby when changing stages
  • Fixed a crash that happened when restarting a stage whilst in neutral gear!
  • Plus other misc bug fixes & minor tweaks

