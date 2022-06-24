- Fixing up some issues with Vsync and monitors that operate at refresh rates above 60hz (Note: there are still issues with choppy framerates and a target fps on multiple monitor setups, where you're not running the game on the primary monitor!)
- Fixed an issue that could cause you to change gear when backing out of the pause menu
- Restart stage can now be triggered by holding down the reset car button/key in game for even quicker restarts!
- Fixed a crash in the multiplayer lobby when changing stages
- Fixed a crash that happened when restarting a stage whilst in neutral gear!
- Plus other misc bug fixes & minor tweaks
Rush Rally Origins update for 24 June 2022
June 24 Release Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update