Bakery Simulator delivery patch!

Dear Bakers,

We have not forgotten about you!

We are sorry you had to wait a long time for this update, we understand your bitterness.

Like always we wanted to make sure that patch does not bring new issues, so we had to test it thoroughly. Therefore, now we are proud to present you the latest update to our game!

We hope you will like our new delivery system!

Before you start playing the newest version of the game, we highly recommend resetting your profiles for maximum benefits from the patch, due to the game's save system structure. Otherwise, we do not guarantee the correct running of the game, due to interference in the game system.

Warning! After resetting your profile, you will lose all progress and have to start over.

Patch 1.3.4

Changes:

Change in the tutorial: improved steps requiring the use of PLUCK and TRASH CAN, changed the amount of recognized bad ingredient in the bowl to 1g from 5g.

Change in mechanics: Courier. Courier available from the completion of the tutorial. Swapping the courier unlocking perk for a discount for deliveries. Basic courier costs change from 10% of the cost of the order to 5%. The first upgrade - 3% of the cost of the order. The second upgrade - 2% of the cost of the order.

Change in mechanics: time for deliveries. Expanding the delivery times x2 to avoid time pressure.

Changed the amount of money when starting the game from 5000 to 1000.

Change in the driving mechanics, new driving system has been implemented for both small car and truck, changing the driving aspect into more arcade-like.

Changed the camera angle in the City to top view. It is possible to adjust the field of view by scrolling the scroll of the mouse up or down.

Changed delivery points markers to make the more visible.

Muffins: small and large forms can be thrown from the tray straight into the trash can.

Change in mechanics: muffins. Added LMB hold option to streamline the addition of muffin papers to trays and pouring mass in one fell swoop.

Machine improvements: Improved Rounder Divider performance.

Save system: Removed crashes that could cause progress to be removed.

Fixes:

Fixed bigger performance issues on the City level, the level should run smoothly on the recommended setup even with graphic settings set to „very high”.

Fixed issues with FPS loss, providing more stability on all tiers of bakery and City level.

Fixed texture and lighting issues in certain districts of the City level.

Fixed game crashes on deliveries.

Fix for loss of input on USB devices.

Fix: The trigger on the red tray in the rounder divider is too small.

Fix: The bowl from the large mixer does not respond to the reset of the position.

Fix: After the reset of the position, the largest bowl on the cart does not detach from the player. Also added resetting the position to the default.

Fix: Fixed problem with disappearing slots on tables.

For those who have not had the opportunity to experience the pleasure of baking, until 07.07.2022 10:00 AM PDT everyone will have the opportunity to buy Bakery Simulator at a bargain price with a 30% discount!

Those who have already bought Bakery Simulator also get something - great discounts on Gaming Factory games up to 90% - https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/gamingfactory/#browse

Thank you for playing Bakery Simulator!

Gaming Factory team.

