 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmo Clash update for 22 June 2022

HOTFIX v0.001

Share · View all patches · Build 8985309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nap time is OVER!

Since Early Access started this Monday, we've fixed a couple of pressing glitches. The third spikewall stage would cause a crash - fixed in the latest build.

The game currently features about ~50 stages. We'll be dropping a few more stages come Friday, and building our way towards our 100 stage goal for release. We're also toying with new game modes, expect those soon! When we do, we'll do a special stream to flash our new chrome!

See in you the Clash!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link