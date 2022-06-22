HOTFIX v0.001

Nap time is OVER!

Since Early Access started this Monday, we've fixed a couple of pressing glitches. The third spikewall stage would cause a crash - fixed in the latest build.

The game currently features about ~50 stages. We'll be dropping a few more stages come Friday, and building our way towards our 100 stage goal for release. We're also toying with new game modes, expect those soon! When we do, we'll do a special stream to flash our new chrome!

See in you the Clash!