New Base Building System, Workbench & Steam Inventory | Update 0.3.0

Hello, Deadsiders!

We have released Update 0.3.0 on all servers. During the deployment of the update, the servers may be temporarily unavailable. the game client needs to be updated.

NEW FEATURES

● REDESIGNED BASE BUILDING ●

We have created a new interface and redesigned the base building mechanics to make the process of constructing a shelter more comfortable and faster, especially if you prefer team play.

The base module menu has been changed to radial and is available by pressing the “B” key. Select a module by pressing the LMB;

and is available by pressing the “B” key. Select a module by pressing the LMB; During the installation of a base module, the interface displays tools and resources required for building;

The character is no longer tied to the construction site: no more progress bars during construction;

Three modules are available for simultaneous construction;

Resources needed to build a module can be added gradually during construction;

Canceling construction or disassembling a base module returns 50% of the resources spent.

● WORKBENCH AND STEAM INVENTORY ●

We have added a workbench, a new base module and a feature that will allow you to apply camouflage on clothes. The functionality will be expanded in the future. Steam Inventory integration is automatic.

Two test skins are added to your Steam inventory when you log into the game:

set of skins "City" for all players;

set of skins "Vortex" for owners of the Supporter pack.

● IMPROVED PARTICLE EFFECTS FROM BULLETS ●

More dust, sparks and blood: realistic visuals that also have practical purpose. Now, the point of impact of a bullet is more noticeable, which helps you adjust fire faster during combat.

For a more detailed look at the newly added features, check out this overview video by Loaf:



The full list of changes:

New construction mechanics;

New construction interface;

Workbench: new mechanics and base module;

Steam inventory;

New visual effects of bullet impact with different surfaces;

Wipe: base structures and storages;

The crafting kits of the base modules have been removed from the game.

Fixes:

Fixed an infinite stack of corner base walls;

Fixed an infinite stack of rounded base walls;

Fixed respawn on the base marker without cooldown;

Fixed an exploit allowing you to build a base underwater;

Base modules cannot be placed on towers anymore;

Fixed collision of bullets and a character with a world blocker;

Fixed the walkie-talkie reactions to fast travel NPCs;

Fixed incorrect rendering distance of the placed explosive charge.

