More QOL improvements and bugfixes

Hi dear players!

I fixed some bugs that were still creeping in the game. Also added some QOL features, like the possibility to use the "south button" of the gamepad instead of the "start button", and a thingy that tracks what type of control you use (keyboard or gamepad) and show you the corresponding inputs right at the start of each level.

There are still things I want to improve in the game, but untill then, enjoy those improvements!

Have a more convenient playthrough ;)

Jonathan