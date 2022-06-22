 Skip to content

Luminary update for 22 June 2022

[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia


Goonzu Weekend Event

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3yaT1vp

Dark Army is Back!

"RETURN GOOD FOR GOOD; RETURN EVIL WITH JUSTICE"

  • The Dark Army Invasion will spawn every 4 hours.
  • The time duration of the Dark Armies on the field is only 2 hours on it's activation.
  • After 2 hours on it's activation, the Dark Army will disappear.

KoreaIsland StoneMountain is now ready for Action!!!

Bugs Fixed:

  • Return Players Attendance is fixed

Compensation will be given during Goonzu Weekend Event.

[Hourly Giveaway]

Chocolate Bunny

Don't miss this out!

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

