[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
Goonzu Weekend Event
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3yaT1vp
Dark Army is Back!
"RETURN GOOD FOR GOOD; RETURN EVIL WITH JUSTICE"
- The Dark Army Invasion will spawn every 4 hours.
- The time duration of the Dark Armies on the field is only 2 hours on it's activation.
- After 2 hours on it's activation, the Dark Army will disappear.
KoreaIsland StoneMountain is now ready for Action!!!
Bugs Fixed:
- Return Players Attendance is fixed
Compensation will be given during Goonzu Weekend Event.
[Hourly Giveaway]
Chocolate Bunny
Don't miss this out!
==============================================================================
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.
Changed files in this update