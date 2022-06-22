Major Update - June 30. What will it include?

Animal Husbandry. First Stage. Skill, breeding and rearing mechanics, four types of animals and other related content.

Leader animals. Large specimens of animals and monsters of Iteria: 15 rare creatures, some of which will be tameable (for example, Bear-Leader).

Equipment skill level requirement. It will now be more profitable to wear equipment of your level, without jumping to a high tier at the beginning of the game. For example, if you wear Morbium with a level 10 Heavy armor, the characteristics will be lower than in Bronze.

Balance changes. This will affect: weapons, materieals mining, jewelry, pets and more.

Fixes and conveniences. Highlighting quest objects, the ability to change the guild leader and other fixes based on your feedback.

Sorry for no news for a long time. For various reasons, development has been slower in the last couple of months, we should have talked about it earlier. But now the work is in full swing! We will try to fix this, and even more often get in touch on our Discord channel. Thanks for your support!