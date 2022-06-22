Pwnk V0.11.1 is released! 3 new games! 1 new game mode: Olympwnks!

Share · View all patches · Build 8984745 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 10:46:17 UTC by Wendy

New Game Mode: Olympwnks

Olympwnks, aka Pwnk Olympics, is a mini-game competition based on total scores. Your chat can join anytime during the game, so if there are viewers who arrive late, they can still participate in the game via chat comments! Also, there is no elimination in this game mode. Players with the highest total score will win the competition.

New Games:

1. Pwnk Man

-Which viewer will become the biggest Pwnk Man?

Streamers: Press Spacebar to boost Pwnkmans' speed and points! A successful hit will make Pwnkman bigger and faster! (Red area=miss Green area=great Yellow area=perfect)

Viewers: Enter 1-4 to spawn a Pwnkman! Pwnkman will eat dots and other smaller Pwnkman to get bigger. Pwnkman will respawn automatically upon death!

2. Pwnk Loot

-Guess the correct video game by game items or loot!

3. Pwnk Mandela

-Which picture is correct? Find out how reliable is everyone's memory!

Improvements: