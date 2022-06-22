Pwnk V0.11.1 is released! 3 new games! 1 new game mode: Olympwnks!

New Game Mode: Olympwnks
Olympwnks, aka Pwnk Olympics, is a mini-game competition based on total scores. Your chat can join anytime during the game, so if there are viewers who arrive late, they can still participate in the game via chat comments! Also, there is no elimination in this game mode. Players with the highest total score will win the competition.
New Games:
1. Pwnk Man
-Which viewer will become the biggest Pwnk Man?
Streamers: Press Spacebar to boost Pwnkmans' speed and points! A successful hit will make Pwnkman bigger and faster! (Red area=miss Green area=great Yellow area=perfect)
Viewers: Enter 1-4 to spawn a Pwnkman! Pwnkman will eat dots and other smaller Pwnkman to get bigger. Pwnkman will respawn automatically upon death!
2. Pwnk Loot
-Guess the correct video game by game items or loot!
3. Pwnk Mandela
-Which picture is correct? Find out how reliable is everyone's memory!
Improvements:
- Added a way to select a game in Versus mode. (New versus games are coming soon: Pwnk Draw & Pwnk Defense Versus.)
- Pwnk Life: added achievements in the result screen, improved voting, and Life events!
- Pwnk NFT: added timers to see when you can hack other streamers' NFT
- Pwnk Defense: Balanced units' cost and stats
- Pwnk Blitz: streamer no longer needs to click on the card
- Pwnk Snack: Added a bit of difficulty
- Pwnk Away: Added a bit of difficulty
- Added new resolution 1600x900
- Improved game lobby graphics
- Improved some SFX
- Limited in-game leaderboard to show up to top 200 players.
Changed files in this update