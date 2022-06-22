[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on June 23rd

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, June 23rd

Duration: Approx. 5hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]June 23rd 00:50[/td]

[td]June 23rd 06:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]June 22nd 17:50[/td]

[td]June 22nd 23:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]June 23rd 09:50[/td]

[td]June 23rd 15:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x1,600, Mats x5, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x5, Energy Converters x2

From Now On, the "[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided as compensation for Server Maintenance.

This Compensation is ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

It has been found that SoulWoker PLUS consumes time during Maintenance.

We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]June 24th 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]June 23rd 18:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]June 24th 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.