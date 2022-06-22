2.0 UPDATE

Finally it is time to release an update that's been coming for a long time. Hen in the Foxhouse 2.0 is here!
Reworking gameplay and adding new content, it is a huge update.
- A new and more complex City System.
- A number of new Districts.
- New District specific enemies.
- New overall enemies.
- Highly requested Chicken upgrades are here!
- Foxes are more reactive with fleeing and speech.
- Avoid being Spotted in the new gameplay cycle.
- New Bosses.
- And I'm sure there's more but I've been working on it so long I forgot.
Thanks to everyone for playing and providing feedback!
Changed files in this update