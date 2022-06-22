 Skip to content

Hen in the Foxhouse update for 22 June 2022

2.0 UPDATE

Hen in the Foxhouse update for 22 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally it is time to release an update that's been coming for a long time. Hen in the Foxhouse 2.0 is here!

Reworking gameplay and adding new content, it is a huge update.

  • A new and more complex City System.
  • A number of new Districts.
  • New District specific enemies.
  • New overall enemies.
  • Highly requested Chicken upgrades are here!
  • Foxes are more reactive with fleeing and speech.
  • Avoid being Spotted in the new gameplay cycle.
  • New Bosses.
  • And I'm sure there's more but I've been working on it so long I forgot.


Thanks to everyone for playing and providing feedback!

