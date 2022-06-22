1.0.9 Hotfix

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.9 that was updated today.

The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug fix

Fixed a bug where the effects of Justice’s attack weren't being shown. Fixed a bug where aiming cursor wasn’t shown properly when playing with the controller Deleted several objects in Chapter 3 that can be confused as a cover Fixed an issue where the screen freezes occasionally when trying to skip the scenes.

Changes

Slight increase in delay before/after the attack of Justice Slight decrease in size of the area that inflicts damage to the player in Chapter 1, 2 Slight increase in delay before/after the attack of monsters in Chapter 2

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!