[Patch Notes] 0.2.2.1

* The battle UI can be moved to any position.

【Movable UI】

Boss HP

Boss`s skill name (including gauge during DPS check)

Party information

Skill information

Operation guide

GD: the boss skill name can be moved when displayed

The position of the moved UI can be reset in the game settings.



* Game save data is now compatible with Steam Cloud.

Previously, game data was stored only locally, but now backups are stored on "Steam Cloud".

Adjustments

* Adjusted the timing of Priest's skill (COM) use in the final stage.

Allied AI: Timing of Priest (COM) active skill "Light Heal" use has been adjusted.

We look forward to your continued support of "TrinityS".