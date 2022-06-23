[Patch Notes] 0.2.2.1

Update
* The battle UI can be moved to any position.
【Movable UI】
- Boss HP
- Boss`s skill name (including gauge during DPS check)
- Party information
- Skill information
- Operation guide
GD: the boss skill name can be moved when displayed
The position of the moved UI can be reset in the game settings.
* Game save data is now compatible with Steam Cloud.
Previously, game data was stored only locally, but now backups are stored on "Steam Cloud".
Adjustments
* Adjusted the timing of Priest's skill (COM) use in the final stage.
Allied AI: Timing of Priest (COM) active skill "Light Heal" use has been adjusted.
We look forward to your continued support of "TrinityS".
Changed files in this update