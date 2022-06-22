Hey it's been a while since the last layout building event, and the track system just got a lot more interesting after the last couple of updates, so what better time to put some focus towards...

TRACKWORK!

This competition will be running from June 22nd until July 4th.

The goal is simple: make any map you like, with a focus on track design.

You could try using track in a creative way, or have a go at making something really ambitious and complex. Or maybe have a go at modding in your own track style!

These events are a great way to get inspiration for a new layout idea, so give it a try and see what you can build, and simply upload it to the Steam Workshop to take part.

When uploading a layout/mod to the Steam Workshop make sure to check the "Trackwork Comp 2022 Entry" option so it gets included!

You can also view entires by clicking on the "Competitions" tags on the Workshop page:

There aren't really any rules, you can make a layout with whatever theme you like!

But the focus should be on track in some way, like creative use of track or interesting and complex track design.

You can make as many submissions as you like, and don't worry about trying to make something perfect, just have fun with it!

Here's some inspiration:

And who says it needs to be a real-world railway?

Or even a conventional railway? ːsteamhappyː

You can make anything you like!

The more creative the better. In fact one of the categories is entirely based around creativity!

I've split the winning criteria into three categories so there will be more to consider than just making the most advanced and impressive map.

I'm especially hoping that some people (who are confident with modding) make use of the new modding tools to create some really unique track styles and designs.

A ton of new track customization has been added into the game after the last two updates, so I'm excited to see people make the most of it!

This is also the first layout event in a while that actually has prizes.

For each of the 3 categories there will be one winner who gets to choose a new "track style" painter to be added into the game officially.

This could be a kind of bridge, tunnel, overhead wire, extra-rail, side-of-track detail (like a platform), etc.

That means there are 3 winners total, one for "most complex layout", one for "best use of modding" and one for "most creative".

But remember, the goal is just to have fun and take the opportunity of making layouts alongside other people in the community all at once. It's a great time to get inspired and give some new ideas a go.

But in other news...

Progress on roads

Part of the reason I'm hosting this competition now is because I'm busy working on roads in the background! This is going to be a HUGE update so it's also going to take a lot of time.

But progress is going great!

And yes, you will be able to drive cars on your roads, just like trains on tracks! ːsteamhappyː

Roads are going to be amazing!

So you've certainly got something special to look forward to in the near(-ish) future.

But in the meantime, I hope everyone has some fun with the layout competition, I can't wait to see all the ideas that everyone comes up with!

As with every layout competition in the past, i will of course be playing EVERY SINGLE ENTRY at the end and going through and choosing my favourites.

Have fun!