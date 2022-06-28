 Skip to content

Sword and Fairy 7 update for 28 June 2022

v1.1.6 Patch Notes (New Weapon Skins Updated)

Build 8984269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New side quest "Floral Sigh" is available around Changbai Mountain Inn, finish it to get the new weapon skin "Masque Phantom" for Bai Moqing. (reaching Chapter 20 needed)

  2. Talk to the new NPC at Ping Xi Village to enter the new quest "Never Too Late", finish it to get the new weapon skin "Stella Bow" for Sang Yo. (reaching Chapter 30 needed)

  3. New stickers and frames are added in "Camera Mode".

  4. Fixed the bug that no place name is displayed when saving game at Smoky Village and Flora Cliff.

  5. Fixed the error icon in map.

  6. Some icons are replaced in English version.

