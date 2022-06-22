 Skip to content

Tennis Manager 2022 update for 22 June 2022

Patch 2.3.1

Patch 2.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Managers,

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.
We were focused on bug fixes and some optimizations!

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Adds:

  • New animation in match "low shot (FH/BH) forward"

Modifications & Balancing:

  • Better timing for animations in match
  • Textures optimizations so the game is now lighter
  • Add brand logos on many equipments

Fixes:

  • A crash could happen if a player tried to play 2 match in the same day slot

  • Some inconsistencies have been fixed in the 3D statistics

  • Accepting wild card does not remove previously accepted tournament

  • Some minor injuries were triggered when they should not have been

  • A crash could occur when a player did not have a primary game plan set up

  • Fix some records in the database*

  • Fix memory leak that could cause a crash

  • Player's reaction were not always coherent with the context

  • requires to start a new career

