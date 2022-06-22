Patch 2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8984249 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 17:19:55 UTC by Wendy

Hi Managers,

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.

We were focused on bug fixes and some optimizations!

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Adds:

New animation in match "low shot (FH/BH) forward"

Modifications & Balancing:

Better timing for animations in match

Textures optimizations so the game is now lighter

Add brand logos on many equipments

Fixes: