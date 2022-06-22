Update 2.1 "A Clear View"

This update includes the following,

-New arcade interior

-optimized cash system

-Cars no longer drive off if you exit while pressing a button

-weapon that you are holding will stay in your hand when entering/exiting buildings

-faster depositing cash in Tonikk "Brinks" truck for the money tycoon

-Cars spawn with better paint jobs

-OPTIMIZED CARS

-Gamma, FOV, Headbob, motionblur settings

---and a few other minor things