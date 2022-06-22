This update includes the following,
-New arcade interior
-optimized cash system
-Cars no longer drive off if you exit while pressing a button
-weapon that you are holding will stay in your hand when entering/exiting buildings
-faster depositing cash in Tonikk "Brinks" truck for the money tycoon
-Cars spawn with better paint jobs
-OPTIMIZED CARS
-Gamma, FOV, Headbob, motionblur settings
---and a few other minor things
Update 2.1 "A Clear View"
Update 2.1 "A Clear View"
