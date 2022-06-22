This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game.

> Please feel free to leave your feedback on these changes in the dedicated "It’s fixed! №53" thread

Gotta collect them all!

Reward loading screens are a picturesque gallery along your war path. Previously, you were able only to choose from any achieved loading screens, having little idea which are available to you.

It’s fixed! In the loading screens menu you are now able to toggle both achieved and available screens. To track your progress in achieving the loading screen you want, just add it in the “Favourites”.

Naval hit camera has been improved

The hit camera in naval battles is probably even more important than in ground battles. It allows you to visualise any damage and the actual condition of the enemy vessel.

We have tuned the camera to make it more comfortable to devastate your enemies at sea. Zoom-in on the hit is now reduced, the camera flies smoothly and zooms out after showing the detailed damage to present you a whole picture of your enemy.

Also, we have fixed the incorrect display of the enemy crew in the hit camera. Enjoy!

Re-animation

In the Danger Zone update we reworked the animation system, which unfortunately caused a few visual issues. At the moment, we continue to fix the bugs, and have completed many of them. Over 30 aircraft, such as Wellington, Su-8, SBD-3 and Ki-84, have their fixes of the flaps, air brakes, and rudders for the third-person view. On the next stage, we will fix a number of the cockpit view issues.

Afford more napalm

Napalm has gotten cheaper! Incendiary bombs now calculates aside from other types of weapons and costs 3-10% from the carrier aircraft’s RP cost.

Making it simple, you may complete your weapon setup with napalm bombs for a lower RP cost.

Helicopter missiles seeker fixed

Recently, air-to-air lock-on got broken on the helicopters, and players were unable to see the acquisition marker. Thanks to your reports, the issue is located and terminated. Thank you!

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

M36B2 - incorrect armour thickness in the info card has been corrected.

- incorrect armour thickness in the info card has been corrected. M4A4 (China), M4A4 (France), M4A4 (Italy) - М2 machine gun, invisible on the visual model, has been removed from the xray view.

- М2 machine gun, invisible on the visual model, has been removed from the xray view. Challenger Mk.2, Challenger DS, Challenger Mk.3 - incorrect equivalent durability of the turret front has been fixed, now it corresponds to the calculated protection parameters, as before (report).

Aircraft

Hurricane Mk IIb/Trop - a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing.

- a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing. F4U-1D, F4U-1C, F4U-4 - a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing.

- a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing. P-51D-5, P-51D-10, P-51H-5-NA, P-51D-20, P-51K - a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing.

- a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing. Firecrest - a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing.

- a bug has been fixed where HVAR pylons were displayed under the right wing. Ka-52 - name of the active protection system has been changed to L370 Vitebsk.

- name of the active protection system has been changed to L370 Vitebsk. A bug has been fixed where a seeker lock-on zone was not displayed for air-to-air missiles.

Po-2 - position of the windshield in the cockpit has been fixed.

- position of the windshield in the cockpit has been fixed. I-185 - canopy animation has been fixed.

- canopy animation has been fixed. Su-11, Su-9 - aileron animation from the cockpit view has been fixed.

- aileron animation from the cockpit view has been fixed. MiG-9 (all versions) - position of the landing gear from the cockpit view has been fixed.

- position of the landing gear from the cockpit view has been fixed. F4U (all versions) - flaps animation from the cockpit view has been fixed.

- flaps animation from the cockpit view has been fixed. Yak-28 - animation of the elevator and rudder has been fixed.

- animation of the elevator and rudder has been fixed. Wellington (all versions) - bomb bay animation has been fixed.

- bomb bay animation has been fixed. Tu-1, Tu-2 - bomb bay animation has been fixed.

- bomb bay animation has been fixed. SB-2М (all versions) , Ar-2 - bomb bay animation has been fixed.

- bomb bay animation has been fixed. Vampire - animation of the landing gear and air brake has been fixed for the cockpit view.

- animation of the landing gear and air brake has been fixed for the cockpit view. Ki-84 (all versions) - flaps animation from the cockpit view has been fixed.

- flaps animation from the cockpit view has been fixed. Halifax B Mk.IIIa - display of the gear legs from the cockpit view has been fixed.

- display of the gear legs from the cockpit view has been fixed. Wirraway - animation of the elevator from the cockpit view has been fixed.

Naval

Velocity of the HE-TF round of the 127mm\40 gun Type 89 on the Mogami and Tone cruisers has been reduced from 910 to 720 m/s. Source: TMJ OT O-19

and cruisers has been reduced from 910 to 720 m/s. Source: TMJ OT O-19 USS Baltimore - bombs have been added to OS2U aircraft.

- bombs have been added to OS2U aircraft. A bug has been fixed where the enemy crew number was displayed incorrectly after the hit camera appeared.

A bug has been fixed where a shell type loaded in the main calibre guns was dubbed to the auxiliary guns while enabling the option “Main and auxiliary calibre shooting with one button”.

Functionality of the naval hit camera has been improved. Zooming in has been reduced, camera hovering along the ship’s hull has been slightly reworked. Zooming out has been added after displaying damage details.

Game mechanics

Bomb assault fuze for aviation in the BR 7.0+ tank Arcade battles has been reduced from 10 to 5 seconds.

Separate RP calculation has been introduced for the incendiary bombs. Their costs now vary from 3 to 10% of the carrier’s cost in the bomb weight range 200-2,000 kg (below 200 kg the coefficient is 3%, above 2,000 kg the coefficient is 10%, medium weights are interpolated lineary).

Interface

Available loading screens now displayed in the loading screen filter menu. To track your progress on the desired screen you may add it to “Favourite”.

Duplicating colour schemes have been removed from the aircraft interface menu.

Missions

A bug has been fixed where there were night missions in the locations Frozen Pass, Ash River, Karelia, Kuban, Jungles, Volokolamsk in the BR 9.0+ tank battles..

[Confrontation] Vietnam - incorrect message “Our team is capturing CAPTURE_ZONE_255” has been fixed.

Benchmark mission “Pacific War (Day)” - aircraft drowning after takeoff from the carrier has been fixed.

Other changes

Overestimated explosion and gunfire impulse to the visual effects has been reduced. Issue with incorrect visual effect reaction to the close artillery barrage has been solved.

A bug has been fixed where bow splashes on larger ships were displayed incorrectly.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.