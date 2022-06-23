 Skip to content

Destiny 2 update for 23 June 2022

This Week at Bungie - 6/23/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week at Bungie, we’re prepping for even more Trials of Osiris, this time with the return of Freelance so that solo players can get their pew-pew on. We’ve also got more patch notes to go over, as well as some mental health resources because we know the Season of the Haunted storyline can get a wee bit hefty.

I don’t know about you all, but the Haunted storyline continues to hit us right in those feels. These are some heavy themes and players from all over the world have been sharing how the ongoing narrative has connected with them and their own stories. Because of that, we just want to make sure you are all OK, so if you would like any help when parsing through those feelings, we’ve listed some helpful resources for you further down in this TWAB. Use them or don’t, your choice but the option is there. Eyes up, Guardian, your mental health is important.

As mentioned, we've got some patch notes to go over, including which known issues are being tackled first and which need a little more time baking. For now, let's just dive right into it with another weekend of Trials of Osiris. To read more, check out the full blog post here.

