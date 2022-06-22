 Skip to content

Pewt 'em Up! update for 22 June 2022

Pewt 'em Up! updated to v.1.2.1

Build 8983884

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Steam version of Pewt 'em Up! has been updated to version 1.2.1.

  • Added: Linux / Steam OS build version
  • Added: Indicator for next message in dialogue
  • Added: Option to turn off touch buttons
  • Changed: Additional Spawns in Stage 18
  • Changed: Additional Wave in Stage 25
  • Changed: Credit drops are less RNG based
  • Changed: Cursor behavior when playing w/ Keyboard or Gamepad
  • Fixed: Credits not despawning off-screen
  • Fixed: Sacred code not working on certain devices
  • Additional minor changes, improvements and fixes

Please report any errors regarding the Linux or Steam OS version in the forums.

