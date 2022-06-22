Pewt 'em Up! updated to v.1.2.1

The Steam version of Pewt 'em Up! has been updated to version 1.2.1.
- Added: Linux / Steam OS build version
- Added: Indicator for next message in dialogue
- Added: Option to turn off touch buttons
- Changed: Additional Spawns in Stage 18
- Changed: Additional Wave in Stage 25
- Changed: Credit drops are less RNG based
- Changed: Cursor behavior when playing w/ Keyboard or Gamepad
- Fixed: Credits not despawning off-screen
- Fixed: Sacred code not working on certain devices
- Additional minor changes, improvements and fixes
Please report any errors regarding the Linux or Steam OS version in the forums.