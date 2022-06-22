Pewt 'em Up! updated to v.1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8983884 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 07:09:24 UTC by Wendy

The Steam version of Pewt 'em Up! has been updated to version 1.2.1.

Added: Linux / Steam OS build version

Added: Indicator for next message in dialogue

Added: Option to turn off touch buttons

Changed: Additional Spawns in Stage 18

Changed: Additional Wave in Stage 25

Changed: Credit drops are less RNG based

Changed: Cursor behavior when playing w/ Keyboard or Gamepad

Fixed: Credits not despawning off-screen

Fixed: Sacred code not working on certain devices

Additional minor changes, improvements and fixes

Please report any errors regarding the Linux or Steam OS version in the forums.