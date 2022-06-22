Update v0.0.4.7 Resources, Roofs, Monument, Maps, and More

This update has wierd budget sci-fi vibes and random fun features as well as technical improvements and notable features.

Game Features, Additions and Changes

Added 20+ Crystal Resources

Added Strange Monument in desert like thermal area.

Added Ship yard like base structure showcasing current art assets.

Added Gathering near crystals gives RNG rare materials.

Added Crystal Field converted into variety of rock mineral mesh /assets.

Thin Roof now has collision! You can stand on it!

No Collision on walls yet. :(

Hover Vehicle Glide Mode Added; Toggled using Space Bar.

Science Hab and some art assets use diffuse for PBR texture.

Most gatherable resources currently have diffuse for PBR factor.

Metalness & PBR calibration will be tuned later in development

Frame Rate and Player movement speed formula adjusted.

Changes* Revised Stamina Drain is more consistent.

UIX Control Changes:

Hover Vehicle Glide Mode toggled by pressing Space Bar.

Walls are now default object when pressing B for Build mode

Engine Features and Changes

Terrain Chunk Experimental Optimization.

Core Texture pack is now slightly over 10 megs.(On Target)

View distance formula adjusted depending on situation.

Camera near plane currently locked for non vehicle gameplay regardless of first or third person view. Z-fighting & precision may be noticable when using the Hover vehicle. This issue will be addressed with a more dynamic formula at a later date.

Known Issues & Bugs

Harmless duplication of vehicles when entering and exiting vehicles under certain circumstances.(Sorta intentional for testing but not really)

Rogue invisible vehicle lurking in the area.Player can vanish and move around at scout vehicle speed.

*All Crystals / gatherable resources currently harvest gold ore.