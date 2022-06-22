Huge Upgrade System Arrives

The summer heat is only getting hotter!

A complete upgrade system has finally arrived in Brooke Vs. World Doom! Obliterate baddies even harder with crazy add-ons and enhancements for your weapons and powerups. Brooke can even be given perks and enhancements too! You can buy these upgrades at the shop anytime after beating the first level, Enter the Dam!

This update also comes with a whole list of bonus additions and improvements, check it out:

Game performance optimization for all levels.

Visual touch ups and polish on HUD and menus.

New "Party Splatter" effect when damaging and defeating enemies.

Remastered Level Select and Ancient Tree themes by Nitrosparxx.

Added icons for each soda powerup.

Added a new camera zoom feature so players can get a closer look at the action in tight situations. Pressing Tab or Select on controllers toggles all cameras’ zoom at any time.

Added a “snap” when Brooke overlaps with a teleporter and rotator spots while transformed on the electric lines in Going Electric. This should help players more naturally overlap with them instead of accidentally moving past them and having to correct it, especially in tricky situations.

Revamped pink platforms in Enter the Dam so they use real physics and can be affected by any object including enemies and broken crate pieces.

Fixed the electric gate buttons in Enter the Dam so they can’t be hit while still sealed in another gate.

Turned down the overall volume of the game. Players often noted having to turn down their volume after switching from other games, should be less ear-grating now.

Reduced parachute Unikoch spawn rate for both Original and Hardcore modes in Enter the Dam.

Fixed the sliding doors in Enter the Dam so they only open if Brooke is on the ground to prevent a recently discovered soft-lock glitch and other potential problems.

Added extra telegraphing for attacks by Enforcers, Dragonflies, and Squishes.

Changed the treasure chests in The Ancient Tree and the presents in Winter Assault to automatically give Brooke the item inside instead of spawning in front of it when the chest/present is opened. This prevents situations where players have to run back over after realizing they didn’t pick up the item while they were in a hurry.

Added HUD effects while using the Gauntlet Cannon to signal if out of energy and refilled energy.

Fixed up various glitches with Brooke’s 3D model.

General weapon balance alongside complete overhaul with upgrade system.

Enhanced some animations for Brooke and enemies such as the Enforcer and the Squish (Blue guys in The Ancient Tree)

Added a tutorial sign that brings back a tutorial to teach how to lock Brooke’s position when using a controller in Enter the Dam.

I hope you enjoy this crazy update, if you have any thoughts, feel free to check out the discussions page!