Major Update - v0.30

G'day Scrappers! Thank you all for being so patient with this update and all the support is greatly appreciated! Stay awesome all!

After many problems with my system and facing many bugs due to the large amount of change made to this update, I am glad to announce that the v0.30 Update is now available!

PLEASE NOTE: With the system issues I was facing I had reinstalled my OS and had forgotten to backup the patch notes for this update so there may be some Patch Notes missing

Added Income Multiplier Rewards and the Competition Panel (Within the [Tab] Menu) to showcase and reward past/current competitions and winners. Previous Competition Winners will be able to type 'claim' in the Command Panel (accessed by pressing the Tilde [~] key) to claim their in-game rewards.

Upgraded Unity Engine from 2020.3.6f1 to the latest stable/LTS version of 2021.3.3f1.

Reworked the Furnace Crucible, to add and remove Materials players will need to interact with the Crucible itself and add materials much like how the Storage Buckets currently work which is a lot more realistic compared to adding the Crucible to the Furnace and then adding materials through the Furnace interface.

Reworked the entire Furnace Interface, which now holds all the information in regards to the melting process and still has a means of Igniting the furnace, to add/remove Gas Flow, players will now need to interact with the Gas Bottle Itself.

Along with the New Crucible Method players now have the ability to Add 10x 100g Gold/Silver Ingots to the Crucible to make a 1kg Gold/Silver Ingot by dropping the 100g Ingots into the crucible.

Reworked and greatly improved the LODs for each E-Waste Object which should be a big performance improvement while having large amounts of E-Waste objects active in the world, also implemented a way of fixing these newly updated items without being left with broken/bugged objects that could only be sold, by replacing the outdated objects with a brand new one.

Reworked LODs for Objects inside the Hardware Store Making the transitions less noticeable and look more appealing.

Fixed the Bug when going from the Game Scene to the Main Menu Scene, not being able to control the mouse for a brief time.

Updated the Silver/Gold Ingot Prices UI in the Scrap Yard Shop and added the ability to hover over the 100g prices to show the 1kg Prices.

Increased the value of Iron in Ingot form, while it still remains the same as Raw form, this is to help toward the balance of cost/gain ratio of Iron Ingots in the Smelting Process.

Added the ability to press [R] while holding any object to reset the Object's rotation back to default, for ease of item organisation.

Extended the Interaction Text UI so it no longer wraps around, making long descriptions etc look cleaner.

Added IK Animations to the Pawn Shop and Hardware Store NPCs, which allows them to look at the player without interrupting the normal idle animation for a little more liveliness.

Added some Bins and replaced the Old Safe with a higher quality one inside the Scrap Yard building, improving the aesthetic of the shop.

Added a another Panel to the Scrap Yard Shop displaying players currently carried materials.

Added a 'Bug Box' Collider to the Main Beaker of the Chemistry Set to remove any Chemicals that may be stuck.

Removed the Bag Icon while Talking/Interacting with NPC's so the UI Menus do not become bugged or overlap while also removing the ability to press [Tab] while talking to NPCs.

Made some improvements to the E-Waste Object Scripts by removing a lot of checks and timers from the Update Function (which Updates 1 time per frame which is 60 times per second if running at 60fps) and added them to a Coroutine which is far more efficient at handling these tasks.

Added some see-through green cubes to the Ingot Storage Rack to indicate where you can place Ingots.

Fixed the Red and White Barrier Colours and LODs being slightly different.

Fixed the Interaction UI disappearing randomly when picking up and dropping objects rapidly while on low/unstable FPS.

Added to the Gas Bottle Description in the Hardware Store, providing where to buy refills.

Reworked the Object Carrying method so now Objects can no longer phase through other objects while being carried.

Fixed being able to pickup objects from a large distance.

Fixed the bug where if the Chemical Beaker is saved in it's final state, it properly resets after removing the materials along with this an Error report has been made to easily diagnose the exact state and condition of the beaker for ease of fixing bugs should anymore arise.

Added a 'reset_beaker' command so the player has a chance to reset the beaker if it for some reason becomes bugged.

Reworked and Reworded the disclaimer that shows on game start-up, due to this change, anyone that has previously selected the 'Do not show this again' option will need to re-accept this new disclaimer.

Fixed the issue where the Planes/Helicopters speed would be dependent on the current FPS that the users machine would be pushing out and not based of a fixed time scale (slow if less than 60fps and fast if above 60fps).

Reworked the Loading Method which gives your PC brief releases from the loading strain between loading the different Data Segments and shows indicators of where problematic/slow areas are with the Save File, it also looks a lot more pleasant rather than staring at a frozen screen until it's done, this method should also be more efficient at processing the saved data as the game is now requesting small segments of data rather than slamming the entire save file onto users RAM in one go.

Also Repeated the same process with the Saving Method as the above Loading Method, which works in the same way and should improve saving times by giving your PC time to breath in-between saving all the different segments of Data.

Optimized the Crucible by replacing all the material cubes with a single model, which to combat the now bugged crucible after loading into v0.30 the players crucible will be replaced with a brand new prefab which will be the newly updated one.

Added the LED Light Upgrade to the Hardware Store, which is a way to lower your power bills by around 70%.

Fixed the Tilde key not working for certain keyboard layouts by making it so the Tilde Key, Back Quote Key and F1 Key can be used to open/close the Command Panel.

Changed the 'Parts Box' Text to white to be more easily visible.

Fixed some Player UI elements not scaling correctly with Widescreen Aspect Ratios.