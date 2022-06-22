V 0.5.0.D - Added an "Exit to Title" button to the settings button & more

Just a small patch today to add in the much requested 'Exit to Title' button ( found on the Settings Panel), as well as the usual balance/bugfixes. This 'exit to title' may have some weird consequences on repeat plays - I have tried to clear all game data from memory but you may find odd behaviour when loading your next gladiator. We shall keep an eye on this!

Oli

V 0.5.0.D

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Attack now boosts all hit chances by 1.5 instead of 1 per level ( rounded number )

• Restored base attack chances of Power/Medium/Quick to 30/50/70 respectively

• Reduced maximum value of shield armour (and cost) by 25%.

• Increased Robust Constitution's regen rate from 10% to 20%

• Increased Second Wind's resurrection chance from 5% to 10%

• Increased the amount of health returned on Iron Will or Second Wind proccing to 50%.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

• Reduced knockback power from hits

• Fixed a bug where enemy's strength vs your defence was being used for knockbacks instead of vice versa

• Fixed a bug where elemental damage was doing critical hits and bypassing armour ( only physical/sonic damage can do critical hits)

• Added Second Wind and Iron Will to battle (talents were not yet implemented properly)

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------

• Fixed a bug where some shop items would appear as 1 gold.

• Fixed a bug where steeds rarely appeared to buy at very high character levels

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------

• EXPERIMENTAL - Added an "Exit to Title" button on the Settings Panel. This may cause weird issues when loading your next gladiator, let's keep an eye on this one to see what happens.

• Fixed a bug where duplicate champions appeared in the simulcrum panel

Changed shopkeeper stocking algorithms (This will cause a slightly longer loading time but hopefully prevents crashing on older machines)