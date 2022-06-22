Tote Hotfix 2

Content:
Added credits to the main page
Added the character selection for CR-8 (coming soon!)
Added in 11 new languages including Chinese, Czech, Dutch, German, Gaelic, Italian, Polish, Portugese, Romanian, Russian, and Spanish!
Added in new features for Tote including the ability to view your hand, your discarded carvings, and your banished carvings
Added in the Mossy Mace
Characters all start with their own unique set of items
Added in a lucky carving
Added in a shiny carving
Changes:
Updated sound effects!
The pot carving is now banished on use
The dreaming buckler is now banished on use
Bug Fixes:
Cards now get properly banished and don't create mugs or decrease health
Changed to a higher resolution - so the game won't look as blurry.
Fixed a glitch where items could have their effect stacked if you looked at the card for a carving
Fixed a bug with the mana-sap
Fixed the yellow rose
Fixed the bashing shield
Fixed a glitch with the Frog Magician Boots
Fixed a glitch with the Cherry Bomb not adding extra damage
