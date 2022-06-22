Tote Hotfix 2

Content:

Added credits to the main page

Added the character selection for CR-8 (coming soon!)

Added in 11 new languages including Chinese, Czech, Dutch, German, Gaelic, Italian, Polish, Portugese, Romanian, Russian, and Spanish!

Added in new features for Tote including the ability to view your hand, your discarded carvings, and your banished carvings

Added in the Mossy Mace

Characters all start with their own unique set of items

Added in a lucky carving

Added in a shiny carving

Changes:

Updated sound effects!

The pot carving is now banished on use

The dreaming buckler is now banished on use

Bug Fixes:

Cards now get properly banished and don't create mugs or decrease health

Changed to a higher resolution - so the game won't look as blurry.

Fixed a glitch where items could have their effect stacked if you looked at the card for a carving

Fixed a bug with the mana-sap

Fixed the yellow rose

Fixed the bashing shield

Fixed a glitch with the Frog Magician Boots

Fixed a glitch with the Cherry Bomb not adding extra damage