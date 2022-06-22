0.3.6 hotfixes

Good day folks, urb here. I've uploaded around 5 hotfixes since the last update. Today I'm dropping another one and this should solidify the game in order to get it ready for the new major content update coming up shortly. Here's the change log in the recent fixes:

Fixed a fault in classic when you would deploy close protection and start calling vehicles without infantry.

Fixed a fault in the range-finding functions of some of the vehicles.

Disappearing visuals for shells crape and mortar pit.

Germans will not count as occupying troops in HQ for bonus TP generation.

Engineers will not fix nearby enemy vehicles.

Vehicles should not engage stealth enemies but can detect them like ordinary troops.

Fixed cleaning function deleting mortar pits, pillbox and shell scrapes.

Removed the idle frame for the mortarmen which would create some issues and was confusing at times.

Fixed a fault brought in by the Opel spawn function when no infantry is around.

Mortars can't fire when stacked on top of each other.

I will monitor the condition of the game for a little while and see if we are good to go for the next content drop. Help me out with bugs and issues by dropping a line or a two in our discord if you have time.

respectfully,

urb