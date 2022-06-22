New Update has Arrived - Lava Lands!

Update has arrived!!!

We are excited to release the new Build Lands update.

The suggestions and feedback from the players are being very important for the development of this game.

We have a lot of new things in this update!!!

Check them out:

• New theme:

• 14 more lands with the new theme

• 34 new blocks to build

Adjustments:

Now **all the blocks[b] will be available so you can build your island in the [b]Level editor[b]. It is not necessary to complete all lands to unlock blocks.

Stay tuned for future news

Once again, we would like to count on the support of the community to make this game a great success!

To facilitate communication in addition to the forum here on Steam we have our [b]OFFICIAL DISCORD[b], and social networks, there you can share all your ideas and feedback about the game and you will know in advance all the news.

Be sure to follow us on the Steam page, so you can find out about new games and news from the studio.

[b]We hope you have a lot of fun with the game it is being made with love!!!**

Tell us what you think of the update!!!

And once again, thank you very much!