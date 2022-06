After three months, Chapter 2 is ready for play! Feel free to try it out as any character you've got unlocked and check out all the new enemies, bosses, and features!

Unfortunately, Chapter 1 EX has been temporarily removed. The team behind Dimension Quest Pinball has decided it would be better handled as part of an overall EX update, instead of slowly bringing it in piece by piece with each new chapter. We hope you enjoy Chapter 2!