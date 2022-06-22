Changes June 21 2022

-Maybe fixed and issue where the game would launch in VR mode if you had a VR headset connected (there is no VR mode in this game). I don't have a VR headset to test the fix so who knows if it actually worked (also probably didn't break the entire game somehow with this change)

-Fixed NPCs could never go up/down the stairs in one of the houses

-Made it so if you are small you can jump through house windows without having to open them first

-Tried to fix some collisions on stairs so when you are small you don't bug on them (probably will still happen anyways though)