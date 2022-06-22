 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 22 June 2022

Version 2.28

Build 8982812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes you start erasing roads and wonder why they cannot all be erased with the click of a button. Now, they can. To use the "Big Pink Eraser" do the following:

  • pause the game.
  • start erasing normally for a couple of seconds.
  • buttons will appear next to the road inventory.
  • click the buttons to erase roads in bulk.

You still will have to wait for any roads that vehicles are expecting to complete their current trips, but the roads will instantly turn grey as though you had run the eraser over all of them. Any roads that are not currently expecting vehicles will instantly be removed.

