 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Rolling Heroes update for 22 June 2022

Super Rolling Heroes 2.0.2 Patch is Live.

Share · View all patches · Build 8982504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Added the ability to rotate your character in the shop.
-Added the ability to preview costume items in the shop.
-Added a descriptive name to the leaderboards.

Thank you for your feedback!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link