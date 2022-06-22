The Last Warlord Version Patch No. 144 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3409）

This new updates as follow: (6/22 2:00 pm)

1.New contents:

1.) The brand-new DLC, Generals Cards Play, will be claimed for free in the latest version release.

2.) The Hana deck is divided into 12 forces with 4 Generals per force, which sums up to 48 cards;

3.) There are several fixed combinations, which different combination activated will get the corresponding score;

4.) Victory will gain within the combination(s) achieved; or choose “Continue” to activate more combinations;

5.) Draw will be triggered while both sides run out of cards, and no any combination activated;

6.) The initial HP with each side is 99, which one of the sides will lose the game while HP is empty;

2.Trigger conditions of Hana Card

1.) [Debate] Player is able to choose playing Leaf Card or Hana Card in settings, ;

2.) [Tavern] Start the game when Seer is coming to the capital;

3.The Rewards

1.) Only can be obtained through playing with Seer in Tavern;

2.) Random items (total 17 items, including the new added exclusive suits of Beauty·Diao Chan, and Langzhong·Zhang Fei);

3.) Rewards only can be got when finish the whole game(one win, one lose); Random items for win, Bullion for lose;

4.) There is no any rewards for the Round over or leave halfway.

3.) Fixed the bug that officer under AI’s control will automatically release skills and use ladders at the same time.