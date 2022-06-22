Patch Release Notes: June 21

Hi

Got a few fixes and minor changes done during these last 3 days (thanks to a random surge in motivation and clarity) so here they are in detail:

Added a button to Pay Soldiers individually in the Soldier Panel.

Fixed a bug where soldiers that gained a level would need to heal the one hitpoint they gained.

Fixed a bug where cancelling the "Stomp" action would leave the camera stuck in third person.

Fixed a bug where the "Fire Sidearm" action sometimes wouldn't show up for Assassins.

Fixed a bug where autosave files where saved as "autosave.sav.sav" (be wary that you might see two autosave files in your list now, the one without extension is the latest one).

Fixed a bug where the disruption bubble effect wouldn't appear more than once.

Modified weapon descriptions in stores so they show what class can use them.

Fixed a bug where using double movement would trigger the end turn before the movement has ended.

Fixed a bug where sometimes missions don't end right away after killing the last enemy.

Fixed a bug where Friendly Fire Warning would trigger despite friendlies being just outside of the explosive range.

Improved the "Hearing Something..." warning so it actually triggers with the closest soldier and enemy and not just the first one in hearing range.

Fixed Skills and Traits lists so they have a scrollbar instead of overflowing the Soldier Panel when they are too many.

Fixed a bug where trying to assign new skills to a soldier during the Squad Selection would cause User Interface problems.

Fixed a bug where going to the Soldier List in a Station after visiting the Ship Upgrade Screen would cause minor User Interface problems.

Other minor fixes and changes.

Next patch should be mostly content because it seems there's no more critical bugs (fingers crossed) and what's left to fix is mostly polishing and Quality of Life improvement but of course, if you find anything weird or annoying please report it so I can add it to my to-do list.

Regards,

Jorge