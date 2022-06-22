Cue Club 2 Update V2.099.2

Hi Everyone,
We're pleased to release a new update today with a range of feature improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown.
AIMING
-
Improved auto aiming in 3D mode. Aim now tracks camera position if the camera has been rotated by the user after the last shot was played. This feature can be useful to line-up your next shot while the balls are still rolling, speeding up gameplay.
-
Auto aim now tracks the black ball by default in snooker, when the player has potted a red and is then on a colour. Only applies if the camera has not been rotated by the user after the previous shot was played.
-
Added new custom 'Target' option to 2D aiming menu, to compliment 3D mode. See 'Options > Aiming > 2D View > Target'. There are three settings available.
-
When playing a human vs human multiplayer match, it is now possible to change settings in the aiming menu mid-game, apart from the length of primary and secondary aim lines.
-
Secondary aim line length has been increased slightly in both 2D and 3D modes.
CAMERAS
- Improved camera positioning in 3D first person mode when cue is elevated high, resulting in a better view of the far end of the table and pockets.
SNOOKER
-
AI players now concede when they realise they're too far behind on points, instead of occasionally continuing to play on and deciding to concede later.
-
Fixed an issue when adjusting the AI player behaviour from the in-game menus. Changing settings for 'Concede Game' now works mid-game instead of having to start a new match. See 'Options > Match Settings > Virtual Players > Tactics (Concede Game)'.
LEADERBOARDS
- Offline leaderboards for snooker breaks and speed pool times have been expanded from top 20 entries to top 100.
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer that allowed players running a older version of the game to play against users with the current version, potentially leading to sync errors.
CHAT
-
Added support for longer chat messages in-game and in the multiplayer lobby.
-
In-game messages now stay up longer before fading out.
ACHIEVEMENTS
-
Trophy summary screen modified to allow for future expansion with new awards. See 'Achievements > Trophies > Summary'.
-
Fixed an issue where if a new trophy had just been won then sometimes it was not selectable from the trophy summary screen.
GENERAL
-
Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the tournament quarter-final match length from being adjusted. See 'Options > Match Settings > Tournament'.
-
Various tweaks to localised text files.
-
Code updated and compiled to use to the latest Steam SDK libraries.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update