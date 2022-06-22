Cue Club 2 Update V2.099.2

Hi Everyone,

We're pleased to release a new update today with a range of feature improvements and fixes. See below for a full breakdown.

AIMING

Improved auto aiming in 3D mode. Aim now tracks camera position if the camera has been rotated by the user after the last shot was played. This feature can be useful to line-up your next shot while the balls are still rolling, speeding up gameplay.

Auto aim now tracks the black ball by default in snooker, when the player has potted a red and is then on a colour. Only applies if the camera has not been rotated by the user after the previous shot was played.

Added new custom 'Target' option to 2D aiming menu, to compliment 3D mode. See 'Options > Aiming > 2D View > Target'. There are three settings available.

When playing a human vs human multiplayer match, it is now possible to change settings in the aiming menu mid-game, apart from the length of primary and secondary aim lines.