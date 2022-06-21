 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 21 June 2022

Chest of Endless Days (ClientVersion 5332)

Dota 2 update for 21 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update introduces a treasure drop that features thirteen all-new item sets — the Chest of Endless Days.

Each treasure opened will grant a set for Luna, Templar Assassin, Weaver, Nature's Prophet, Viper, Drow Ranger, Wraith King, Pangolier, Winter Wyvern, or Lycan. You'll also have a chance to unwrap a Rare Witch Doctor set, Very Rare Hoodwink set, or Ultra Rare Kid Invoker set, which includes the base Kid Invoker persona if not already owned.

These treasures are not available directly for purchase. Instead, they will drop randomly to players as they compete in Matchmaking. A key is required to open this chest — purchase one to unlock the treasure for $2.49, or sell the treasure on the market.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Ukrainian, Danish, Greek, Norwegian, Vietnamese, English, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Spanish - Spain, French, Traditional Chinese, and Swedish

Cosmetics

  • New Common Head: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Shoulder
  • New Common Mount: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Mount
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Discipline of the Dark Star Weapon
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Shoulder: Discipline of the Dark Star Shoulder
  • New Common Misc: Discipline of the Dark Star Misc
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Legs: Discipline of the Dark Star Legs
  • New Common Head: Discipline of the Dark Star Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Discipline of the Dark Star Back
  • New Common Arms: Discipline of the Dark Star Arms
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Faceless Destiny Armor
  • New Common Shoulder: Faceless Destiny Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Faceless Destiny Head
  • New Common Weapon: Faceless Destiny Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Prolific Planter Arms
  • New Common Head: Prolific Planter Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Prolific Planter Shoulder
  • New Common Ability3: Prolific Planter Treants
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom model for Treant
  • New Common Weapon: Prolific Planter Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Neck: Prolific Planter Neck
  • New Common Back: Prolific Planter Back
  • New Common Back: Polar Night Back
  • New Common Head: Polar Night Head
  • New Common Armor: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Armor
  • New Common Belt: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Belt
  • New Common Head: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Shoulders
  • New Common Weapon: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Weapon
  • New Common Summon: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Wolves
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_lycan_wolf
  • New Common Ability4: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Wolf Form
    • Contains a custom hero model
  • New Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Loading Screen
  • New Common Misc: Vespoid Stalker Misc
  • New Common Legs: Vespoid Stalker Legs
  • New Common Head: Vespoid Stalker Head
  • New Common Back: Vespoid Stalker Back
  • New Common Arms: Vespoid Stalker Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Unholy Harvest Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Unholy Harvest Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Loading screen
  • New Common Head: Unholy Harvest Head
  • New Common Back: Unholy Harvest Back
  • New Common Arms: Unholy Harvest Arms
  • New Common Armor: Unholy Harvest Armor
  • New Common Tail: Toll of the Netherblight Tail
  • New Common Head: Toll of the Netherblight Head
  • New Common Back: Toll of the Netherblight Back
  • New Common Armor: Foxtail Libertine Armor
  • New Common Head: Foxtail Libertine Head
  • New Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Loading Screen
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Foxtail Libertine Off-Hand
  • New Common Weapon: Foxtail Libertine Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Back
  • New Common Belt: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Belt
  • New Common Head: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Summon: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Ward
    • Contains a custom model for Death Ward
  • New Common Shoulder: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb
  • New Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star
  • New Economy Item: Faceless Destiny
  • New Economy Item: Prolific Planter
  • New Economy Item: Polar Night
  • New Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan
  • New Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker
  • New Economy Item: Unholy Harvest
  • New Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight
  • New Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine
  • New Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans
  • New Economy Item: Chest of Endless Days
  • New Economy Item: Key of Endless Days
  • New Common Armor: Scourge of the Skyrangers Armor
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Scourge of the Skyrangers Back
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Tail: Scourge of the Skyrangers Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Scourge of the Skyrangers Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor Persona 1: Heir of Menace Armor
  • New Common Arms Persona 1: Heir of Menace Arms
  • New Common Back Persona 1: Heir of Menace Back
  • New Common Head Persona 1: Heir of Menace Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Heir of Menace Loading Screen
  • New Common Shoulder Persona 1: Heir of Menace Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers
  • New Economy Item: Heir of Menace
  • New Economy Item: recycling_hallowed_chest_of_endless_days

English Localization

  • FrontPage_ChestOfEndlessDays_Title: Chest of Endless Days
  • FrontPage_ChestOfEndlessDays_Text: 13 new hero sets. Receive treasures randomly when playing, and purchase a key to open them or sell them on the market.

Abilities

  • Tether: Added new attribute linked ability with value of wisp_tether_break
  • Break Tether: Added new attribute linked ability with value of wisp_tether

