Hotfix for saves and other bugs

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

Thank you so much for actively playing, finding bugs, and helping us. We forged this hotfix and brought it to you hot off the anvil.

It's available in the test branch for now. To switch to a custom branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs, there will be the "BETAS" tab.

The new beta should be listed in the dropdown menu under “Select the beta you would like to opt into:” Select “anvil_saga_public_testing”

Fixed in this version:

Saving bug. The game is now saved when you exit to the main menu.

Bug where the game would not save due to the blacksmiths wearing their equipment.

Workers stuck on the ladders when Antonio arrived.

The courier standing motionless after reloading.

“TODO” in the stones’ description for Olivia's earrings at Antonio's shop.

Arthur's line instead of the headman's line in the dialogue if the player agrees to pay for the witch ritual during the “Heavy rain” modifier.

Wrong text in the fair scene when hovering over the modifier.

Knights stuck in the doorway of the forge during the “Royal Hunt” modifier.

Employees stuck after quitting.

The toolbar breaking after loading saves.

Not counting arrowheads during the “Royal hunt” modifier.

The text on the ending screen after completing the available campaign.

The log breaking when clicking on the “Read Anvil Saga” button after reloading.

Thank you for your support! We love and appreciate you very much.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team