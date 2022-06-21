 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 21 June 2022

V0.6.5 - More Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8981822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the crossbow would shoot while the game was paused.
Fixed a bug where if the player released and pressed the shoot button too quickly while charging the crossbow, it would cause the crossbow to continue charging rather than release its shot.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link