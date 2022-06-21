V0.6.5 - More Hotfixes

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the crossbow would shoot while the game was paused.

Fixed a bug where if the player released and pressed the shoot button too quickly while charging the crossbow, it would cause the crossbow to continue charging rather than release its shot.

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!