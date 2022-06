Share · View all patches · Build 8981781 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Added new game mode - Survival (no more running out of time)

Game modes accessible from Options - Game

Character avoidance max is now 99%

On increase enemy difficulty damage is now +1 instead of +0.5f

Increased shadow paths area of effect with spell area of effect increase

Timer text now immediately updates on time modification

Squashed a bug that prevented pickups from dropping