Medieval Kingdom Wars update for 21 June 2022

Update 31 - Sieges, Stats and Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

I hope everyone is enjoying warm summer days, and still has time for a bit of gaming now and then.

We have another solid update today that focuses on improving various aspects of siege gameplay, as well as re-balances unit stats and various combat mechanics; a lot of other improvements across the board. Siege combat is now more fluid and faster, as before it would take AI or even players a very long time to get past defenses, especially for larger towns with several levels of walls. We also got around to polish up some of the localization correcting quite of a text errors. And finally we looked to address a couple of rare issues that could stop your armies from responding correctly.

You can expect the 32nd update towards end of the month - and that will be a big one!

And now lets take a look at what this 31st update brings:

Changes and Additions

  • Some main menu improvements making it work better on different resolutions
  • The Change Language button is now very well visible in the main menu and has a title - too many players couldn`t find it before
  • Rebalanced siege weapons to be stronger, a bit faster and more accurate
  • Update stats on walls, building and other defensive structures
  • AI is now somewhat like 20%-30% more effective and faster with breaching walls
  • Reworked range units shooting at moving targets, it`s a lot more efficient now
  • Same time made ranged unit be less effective at hitting charging cavalry
  • Adjust prices of some diplomatic actions
  • Fixed one rare bug game breaking issue where player could loose control of some battalions
  • Fixed another rare bug where interface would become completely unusable and game had to be restarted
  • Some more work on the camera being effected by some hamlet levels with high mountains around
  • Fixed several locations on the world map
  • Added more trees, rocks and other props to the world map
  • Tried to fix some of the late game achievements, but this might need a bit more work
  • Corrected dozens of spelling and other errors in various tooltips, unit descriptions e.t.c
  • Improved localization in majority of supported languages (correcting spelling, grammar, and some incorrect lines)
  • Rebalanced piked units to be a bit better in melee, and even stronger vs cavalry
  • Rebalanced basic units like peasants, hunters and militia to be a bit stronger to stop early game raids
  • Fixed couple of issues with catapults projectiles flying all over the place

