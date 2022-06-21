Update 31 - Sieges, Stats and Improvements

Hey Everyone,
I hope everyone is enjoying warm summer days, and still has time for a bit of gaming now and then.
We have another solid update today that focuses on improving various aspects of siege gameplay, as well as re-balances unit stats and various combat mechanics; a lot of other improvements across the board. Siege combat is now more fluid and faster, as before it would take AI or even players a very long time to get past defenses, especially for larger towns with several levels of walls. We also got around to polish up some of the localization correcting quite of a text errors. And finally we looked to address a couple of rare issues that could stop your armies from responding correctly.
You can expect the 32nd update towards end of the month - and that will be a big one!
And now lets take a look at what this 31st update brings:
Changes and Additions
- Some main menu improvements making it work better on different resolutions
- The Change Language button is now very well visible in the main menu and has a title - too many players couldn`t find it before
- Rebalanced siege weapons to be stronger, a bit faster and more accurate
- Update stats on walls, building and other defensive structures
- AI is now somewhat like 20%-30% more effective and faster with breaching walls
- Reworked range units shooting at moving targets, it`s a lot more efficient now
- Same time made ranged unit be less effective at hitting charging cavalry
- Adjust prices of some diplomatic actions
- Fixed one rare bug game breaking issue where player could loose control of some battalions
- Fixed another rare bug where interface would become completely unusable and game had to be restarted
- Some more work on the camera being effected by some hamlet levels with high mountains around
- Fixed several locations on the world map
- Added more trees, rocks and other props to the world map
- Tried to fix some of the late game achievements, but this might need a bit more work
- Corrected dozens of spelling and other errors in various tooltips, unit descriptions e.t.c
- Improved localization in majority of supported languages (correcting spelling, grammar, and some incorrect lines)
- Rebalanced piked units to be a bit better in melee, and even stronger vs cavalry
- Rebalanced basic units like peasants, hunters and militia to be a bit stronger to stop early game raids
- Fixed couple of issues with catapults projectiles flying all over the place
