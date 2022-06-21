Update 31 - Sieges, Stats and Improvements

Hey Everyone,

I hope everyone is enjoying warm summer days, and still has time for a bit of gaming now and then.

We have another solid update today that focuses on improving various aspects of siege gameplay, as well as re-balances unit stats and various combat mechanics; a lot of other improvements across the board. Siege combat is now more fluid and faster, as before it would take AI or even players a very long time to get past defenses, especially for larger towns with several levels of walls. We also got around to polish up some of the localization correcting quite of a text errors. And finally we looked to address a couple of rare issues that could stop your armies from responding correctly.

You can expect the 32nd update towards end of the month - and that will be a big one!

And now lets take a look at what this 31st update brings:

Changes and Additions