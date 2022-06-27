June 27th, 2022 - Patch Notes

About Leaderboards
We’ve discovered an issue preventing the correct upload of entries to the Leaderboards and metadata in Arcade mode. This caused several visualization errors in both Loadouts and Power Levels.
This should be resolved in today's Hotfix 1.0.6 while we work on a bigger patch for version 1.1.0!
General
- Fixes to correctly upload time records on the Leaderboards in Arcade Mode. Keep in mind that Time Records obtained while playing in Career Mode are not uploaded to the Leaderboards due to the Power Level differences between events on the same track.
- Fixes to upload the correct Leaderboards metadata (Loadout, Power levels, etc.)
Changed files in this update