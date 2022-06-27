 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redout 2 update for 27 June 2022

June 27th, 2022 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8981551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

About Leaderboards

We’ve discovered an issue preventing the correct upload of entries to the Leaderboards and metadata in Arcade mode. This caused several visualization errors in both Loadouts and Power Levels.

This should be resolved in today's Hotfix 1.0.6 while we work on a bigger patch for version 1.1.0!

General

  • Fixes to correctly upload time records on the Leaderboards in Arcade Mode. Keep in mind that Time Records obtained while playing in Career Mode are not uploaded to the Leaderboards due to the Power Level differences between events on the same track.
  • Fixes to upload the correct Leaderboards metadata (Loadout, Power levels, etc.)
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link