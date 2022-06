Share · View all patches · Build 8981495 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 07:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends, dear subscribers,

In the cycle of regular updates, the whole second episode called The Degustation is finally available, which focuses on Czech old castles and other monuments, both military and industrial.

A new Endless map has also been added.

Work on the third final episode will begin after a short summer break.

