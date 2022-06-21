This patch makes some balancing changes.

-Stretched all UI portraits by 105% horizontally

-Made small changes to Stanley's UI portrait sprites

-Made small changes to Irene's UI portrait sprites

-Made small changes to Lute's UI portrait sprites

-Made small changes to Alice's UI portrait sprites

-Made changes to all generic Grappler portraits for clarity

-Increased Knight HP to 20 (+1), Atk to 10 (+1), and Def to 10 (+1)

-Increased Lancer Atk to 13 (+1) and HP to 17 (+1)

-Increased Courier class skill to 15 (+7)

-Reduced Mage attack value to 7 (-3)

-Increased planet boss HP

-Changed several map layouts

-Difficulty of mid-lategame maps have been increased slightly

-Gave Lofty's sprite a "facing away" direction for gameplay clarity

-Changed the way the UI dialogue portrait resizes at certain resolutions

-Changed the starting logo to from "Studio Land" to "Illunsoft"

-Made various changes to dialogue

-Fixed a certain bug regarding unit stats remaining on the bottom-left of the screen even after a stage has been completed

-Fixed a certain bug that affected how combos accumulated in the postgame