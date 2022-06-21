This patch makes some balancing changes.
-Stretched all UI portraits by 105% horizontally
-Made small changes to Stanley's UI portrait sprites
-Made small changes to Irene's UI portrait sprites
-Made small changes to Lute's UI portrait sprites
-Made small changes to Alice's UI portrait sprites
-Made changes to all generic Grappler portraits for clarity
-Increased Knight HP to 20 (+1), Atk to 10 (+1), and Def to 10 (+1)
-Increased Lancer Atk to 13 (+1) and HP to 17 (+1)
-Increased Courier class skill to 15 (+7)
-Reduced Mage attack value to 7 (-3)
-Increased planet boss HP
-Changed several map layouts
-Difficulty of mid-lategame maps have been increased slightly
-Gave Lofty's sprite a "facing away" direction for gameplay clarity
-Changed the way the UI dialogue portrait resizes at certain resolutions
-Changed the starting logo to from "Studio Land" to "Illunsoft"
-Made various changes to dialogue
-Fixed a certain bug regarding unit stats remaining on the bottom-left of the screen even after a stage has been completed
-Fixed a certain bug that affected how combos accumulated in the postgame
Changed files in this update