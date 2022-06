Share · View all patches · Build 8981302 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello heroes! This is what changed with today's update:

·6 new magical places have been added to photograph and complete the album. 3 in the islands and 3 in the wildlands.

·Here you can take a look at the complete album to serve as a clue for the places.



·The game has been optimized a lot so that older computers can play more smoothly.

·Translation bug fixes.