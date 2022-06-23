Harvest Days - Steam Summer Sale and Update to EA 0.5

Hello, residents of Duda's Village!
Today begins the Steam Summer Sale, and of course we're joining in with Harvest Days: My Dream Farm and a 20% discount.
But we have more in store for you:
The update to EA 0.5 with a slew of new features, improvements, and some fixes. The most important changes for you would be the full controller support and the two expansions for crafting and foraging.
Become a hoarding machinists-in-chief!
In addition, we have revised the game menus, the scooter and so on. But why do we keep writing?
Take a look for yourselves.
We hope that the update finds your approval and as always: let us know what's on your mind and leave us a comment!
Family Devs and Toplitz Productions
Change log to EA 0.5 for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm
ADDED
- Crafting expansion.
- Foraging expansion.
- New crafting machine: furnace.
- New crafting machine: bee house.
- New crafting machine: mayonnaise machine.
- New crafting machine: preserving jars.
- New crafting machine: stone oven.
- New crafting machine: cheese press.
- New main menu.
- New credits menu.
- New settings menu (main menu).
- New saved games menu.
- New loading screen.
- New character selection menu.
- New pause menu.
- New settings menu (In-game).
- New exit message menu (Pause > Exit).
- New menu: Select gamepad mode or Mouse/Keyboard mode menu.
- Settings menu: Invert X axis.
- Settings menu: Invert Y axis.
- Settings menu: Sound volume, Ambient volume, Music volume, Footsteps volume.
- The water bucket can be filled at the river and the beach, at the farm pond as well.
- Watering cans can be filled at the river and beach, as well as at the farm pond.
- Foraging: summer fruits in the bushes (grapes).
- Foraging: autumn fruits in the bushes (olives).
- Five new mushrooms: red mushroom, champignon, chanterelle, parasol mushroom, death mushroom.
- Eight new flowers: salvia, orchid, poppy, tulip, hyacinth, bellflowers, hydrangea, rosemary.
- Mountain resources (all seasons).
- Beach resources (all seasons).
- Forest resources (all seasons).
- Automatic language detection on first execution of the game.
- New UI sounds.
UPDATED
- You can go to sleep at 7 a.m. (before 10 a.m.).
- Welcome party event: duration of music and VFX “Fog”.
- Navigation with controller: controller style (before mouse emulator).
- PC controls.
- Generic gamepad controls.
- Xbox controller controls.
- PlayStation controller controls.
- Nintendo Switch controller controls.
- Languages - English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French, Catalan.
- Electric scooter movement.
- Electric scooter collision box enlarged in order to avoid getting stuck.
FIXED
- Water texture appears in spots where no water is present (Forest).
- Floating flowers in the town park.
- Floating sunflowers at Lydia’s farm.
- Sunflower seeds packet tooltip read ‘Yields more seeds at harvest’. ("I have harvested 99 sunflowers and haven't received any seeds back")
- Issues with electric scooter: terrain smoothed in some areas.
- Issues with Marcus’ building plans quest.
- Issues with cooking recipes.
- Using the pickaxe, sometimes you could pick at invisible stones.
- Issues with a few screen resolutions.
