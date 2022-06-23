 Skip to content

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 23 June 2022

Harvest Days - Steam Summer Sale and Update to EA 0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, residents of Duda's Village!

Today begins the Steam Summer Sale, and of course we're joining in with Harvest Days: My Dream Farm and a 20% discount.

But we have more in store for you:

The update to EA 0.5 with a slew of new features, improvements, and some fixes. The most important changes for you would be the full controller support and the two expansions for crafting and foraging.


Become a hoarding machinists-in-chief!

In addition, we have revised the game menus, the scooter and so on. But why do we keep writing?

Take a look for yourselves.

We hope that the update finds your approval and as always: let us know what's on your mind and leave us a comment!

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions

Change log to EA 0.5 for Harvest Days: My Dream Farm

ADDED
  • Crafting expansion.
  • Foraging expansion.
  • New crafting machine: furnace.
  • New crafting machine: bee house.
  • New crafting machine: mayonnaise machine.
  • New crafting machine: preserving jars.
  • New crafting machine: stone oven.
  • New crafting machine: cheese press.
  • New main menu.
  • New credits menu.
  • New settings menu (main menu).
  • New saved games menu.
  • New loading screen.
  • New character selection menu.
  • New pause menu.
  • New settings menu (In-game).
  • New exit message menu (Pause > Exit).
  • New menu: Select gamepad mode or Mouse/Keyboard mode menu.
  • Settings menu: Invert X axis.
  • Settings menu: Invert Y axis.
  • Settings menu: Sound volume, Ambient volume, Music volume, Footsteps volume.
  • The water bucket can be filled at the river and the beach, at the farm pond as well.
  • Watering cans can be filled at the river and beach, as well as at the farm pond.
  • Foraging: summer fruits in the bushes (grapes).
  • Foraging: autumn fruits in the bushes (olives).
  • Five new mushrooms: red mushroom, champignon, chanterelle, parasol mushroom, death mushroom.
  • Eight new flowers: salvia, orchid, poppy, tulip, hyacinth, bellflowers, hydrangea, rosemary.
  • Mountain resources (all seasons).
  • Beach resources (all seasons).
  • Forest resources (all seasons).
  • Automatic language detection on first execution of the game.
  • New UI sounds.


UPDATED
  • You can go to sleep at 7 a.m. (before 10 a.m.).
  • Welcome party event: duration of music and VFX “Fog”.
  • Navigation with controller: controller style (before mouse emulator).
  • PC controls.
  • Generic gamepad controls.
  • Xbox controller controls.
  • PlayStation controller controls.
  • Nintendo Switch controller controls.
  • Languages - English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French, Catalan.
  • Electric scooter movement.
  • Electric scooter collision box enlarged in order to avoid getting stuck.



FIXED
  • Water texture appears in spots where no water is present (Forest).
  • Floating flowers in the town park.
  • Floating sunflowers at Lydia’s farm.
  • Sunflower seeds packet tooltip read ‘Yields more seeds at harvest’. ("I have harvested 99 sunflowers and haven't received any seeds back")
  • Issues with electric scooter: terrain smoothed in some areas.
  • Issues with Marcus’ building plans quest.
  • Issues with cooking recipes.
  • Using the pickaxe, sometimes you could pick at invisible stones.
  • Issues with a few screen resolutions.
