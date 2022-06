Share · View all patches · Build 8981178 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Mawfks,

Small update for you all!

Changelog:

Bug fix for an issue that caused some hashcoin purchases to fail.

Bug fix for building upgrades overlaying on top of the settings menu while upgrading Julian or Bubbles.

Bug fix for HUD notification bubbles disappearing after completing a goal.

UI Improvements.

Let us know if you have any feedback on this update or encounter any issues!

Have fun and Stay Greasy!