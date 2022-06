Version 0.5550920348

🎯 [Balance] Passive stat bonuses to Hull has been increased by 3-5x, depending on item.

🎯 [Balance] Passive stat bonuses to Hull per second and Warp plasma per second have been increased by 3-5x, depending on item.

🎯 [Misc] The 'Bulk' loot pickup method now expands based on the player sensor range.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with overlapping rooms in some dungeons.